/Qatar rushes to Tehran as S.S.-Iran standoff threatens Hormuz oil route

Qatar's Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani is visiting Tehran in a fresh attempt to revive diplomacy between Iran and the United States. The visit comes as tensions remain high despite a pause in hostilities, with no formal peace talks underway. A key focus is the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most critical energy chokepoints, which remains at the heart of the dispute. Qatar, which has previously acted as a crucial backchannel between Washington and Tehran, is now seeking to prevent further escalation and explore a path toward renewed negotiations.