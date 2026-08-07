/India Tightens Deepfake Rules: Social Media Platforms Must Remove Illegal AI Content Within 3 Hours

Published: Aug 07, 2026, 16:16 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 16:16 IST
India has introduced stricter rules for social media platforms to combat AI-generated deepfakes and unlawful synthetic content. Under the amended IT Rules, platforms must remove illegal AI-generated content within three hours of receiving a valid notice from the government or a court. The new framework also mandates clear labeling of AI-generated content, metadata for traceability, and faster grievance redressal for complaints involving impersonation, nudity, and child sexual abuse material.