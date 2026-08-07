/Eknath Shinde to meet pm modi in Delhi | Cabinet expansion, Maharashtra issues on agenda

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi as discussions intensify over key political and governance issues. According to sources, the meeting is expected to cover the situation following recent student protests, developments in Maharashtra, and matters concerning NDA allies. The interaction comes amid significant political developments within Shiv Sena and speculation surrounding a possible Cabinet expansion. Discussions on development projects in constituencies represented by Shiv Sena MPs may also feature during the meeting.