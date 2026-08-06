/Russia and Ukraine Escalate Black Sea War, Bab Al-Mandeb and Hormuz Tensions Continue in West Asia

Published: Aug 06, 2026, 21:45 IST | Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 21:45 IST
The Russia-Ukraine conflict is escalating in the Black Sea, raising fresh concerns over maritime security and global trade. At the same time, tensions continue to simmer in West Asia around the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait, two of the world's most strategic shipping chokepoints. With multiple maritime flashpoints under pressure, fears are growing over energy supplies, commercial shipping, and regional stability.