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Trump sets 15% tariff & import price floors on polysilicon

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 IST | Updated: Aug 07, 2026, 12:01 IST
The United States has announced fresh trade measures targeting polysilicon, a critical raw material used to manufacture semiconductors and solar panels.

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