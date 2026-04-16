/Hungary PM-Elect Vows State Media Overhaul

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 12:00 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 12:00 IST
Hungary’s prime minister-elect has pledged a major overhaul of the state media system, signaling potential structural and editorial changes aimed at reshaping public broadcasting. The proposed reforms are expected to influence media governance, transparency, and the broader political landscape, drawing attention from domestic observers and international watchdogs monitoring press freedom and democratic institutions in the country.