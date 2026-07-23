/India Begin Zimbabwe T20 Series With Young Squad As Pressure Mounts On Gautam Gambhir

After a disappointing tour of the United Kingdom, Team India begins a crucial three-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. With several senior players rested, all eyes are on young stars, especially 15-year-old sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who returns to the venue where he led India to the Under-19 World Cup title. Captain Shreyas Iyer faces mounting pressure after India's poor run in England, while Gautam Gambhir will look for a strong comeback from his side. Can India's young brigade turn things around against Zimbabwe? Watch our full preview of the 1st T20I, probable playing XI, key players, and everything you need to know.