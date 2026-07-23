/CJP Protest | China-India Talks | US Strikes Iran | Ukraine Peace Talks | Nigeria Attack | Wildfire

The world's biggest stories in one bulletin! In today's Breaking World News, the US military launched another wave of strikes on Iranian military targets, marking the 12th consecutive night of attacks as tensions in the Middle East continue to rise. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia confirmed a tanker was hit in the Red Sea, while Yemen's Houthi rebels claimed responsibility for attacks on shipping. In Asia, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, reaffirming Beijing's commitment to strengthening China-India ties and resolving sensitive issues through dialogue. Back in India, security remains tight at Delhi's Jantar Mantar as the CJP-led protest continues, with 16 Delhi Metro stations closed amid fresh tensions. This bulletin also covers: US-Iran conflict latest updates China-India diplomatic talks Saudi tanker attack in the Red Sea Ukraine peace negotiations Deadly attacks in Nigeria France wildfire forces mass evacuations Google parent Alphabet beats earnings expectations with AI-driven growth Global political, military, business, and climate updates Stay tuned to Beyond World Is One for the latest international news, geopolitical developments, and breaking headlines from around the globe.