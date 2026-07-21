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Pep Guardiola in talks to become Italy head coach

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 20:57 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 20:57 IST
Reports in Italy say that Pep Guardiola is in talks to become the new head coach of the Azzuri

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