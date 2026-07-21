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Sikkim tunnel collapse: Landslide suspected to have triggered a gas leak in Samardung tunnel

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 13:42 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 13:42 IST
An apparent landslide triggers a dangerous gas leak inside the Samardung tunnel during ongoing rescue operations following a major structural collapse in Sikkim.

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