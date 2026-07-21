/PM Peter Magyar wants Judit Polgar as Hungary's next president

Hungary’s prime minister, Peter Magyar, has announced plans to ask Judit Polgár, widely considered the greatest female chess player of all time, to take on the largely ceremonial role of president. Magyar said he would meet Polgar on Monday to discuss the matter. “Our country needs unity, peace and a president that all Hungarians can be proud of,” he wrote on social media. “Judit Polgár’s name has been synonymous with talent and perseverance for decades.”