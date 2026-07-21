/US-Iran war: Iran's precision strikes rock US bases | 17 troops killed as war escalates

Published: Jul 21, 2026, 23:12 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 23:12 IST
The conflict between the United States and Iran has entered a dangerous new phase. Iranian strikes have targeted U.S. military installations across the region, while Washington has expanded its campaign with attacks on Iranian ports and strategic locations. Reports indicate that 17 U.S. troops have been killed since the start of the war, highlighting the growing human cost of the conflict. As both sides intensify military operations, concerns are rising about a broader regional escalation.