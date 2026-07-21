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US oil reserves hit 1983 low as war rages

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 11:27 IST | Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 11:27 IST
The U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve has just hit a number not seen since Ronald Reagan was in office.

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