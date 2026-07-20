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China-Philippines sea clash: Taiwan warns of growing Chinese pressure at sea

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Jul 20, 2026, 21:27 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 21:27 IST
China and the Philippines on Monday traded accusations after an encounter between vessels in contested South China Sea ‌waters, with Manila saying one of its navy personnel was struck on the head and Beijing saying Manila provoked the incident. The Philippines said Chinese Coast Guard personnel aggressively struck one of its navy staff on the head with a wooden baton during an encounter in the Second Thomas Shoal on Monday in which a navy rubber boat was damaged.

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