Published: Jul 20, 2026, 22:57 IST | Updated: Jul 20, 2026, 22:57 IST
Ukraine is facing a dangerous manpower crisis as the domestic population increasingly resists military mobilisation. Following a record-breaking Russian ballistic missile strike on Kyiv and a deadly attack on an Odesa merchant ship, internal tensions have reached a boiling point. The Ukrainian National Police have confirmed over six hundred violent assaults on recruitment officers by citizens refusing to fight. Watch the full report on how this internal rebellion impacts the frontline defence.