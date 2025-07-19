New UNESCO wonders worldwide, Mayan legends & a bike chef in Denmark

This week on WINGS, we explore stories where heritage, creativity, and nature collide. India celebrates another cultural triumph as temples and caves in Maharashtra gain UNESCO World Heritage status. We take you to these newly-listed marvels that connect faith, art, and time. A global wrap of 2025’s most iconic new additions: The storybook Neuschwanstein Castle in Germany, Peruacu Caves in Brazil’s biodiverse north, Carnac Megaliths in France, The ancient roots of Panama City, Cambodia’s dark history preserved at a Khmer Rouge site. Mexico City lights up to mark seven centuries since the founding of Tenochtitlán. Plus, meet the rescued dogs now protecting the majestic ruins of Chichen Itza. A Danish chef cooks up Michelin-level meals, from the back of a bicycle kitchen. Culinary tourism meets eco-innovation in Copenhagen! A remote island where humans and wildlife live in harmony. Discover Uganda’s biodiversity treasure where co-existence is a way of life.