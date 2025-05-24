/Indian railways rolls out special trains to transport Kashmiri apples

Published: Aug 26, 2026, 24:26 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 24:26 IST
In a major boost for Kashmir's apple growers, Indian Railways has introduced dedicated parcel train services to transport fresh apples from the Valley to key markets in northern India. The initiative is aimed at reducing transit times, cutting logistics costs and ensuring farmers receive better prices during the peak harvest season. Railway officials are coordinating with horticulture departments, grower associations and traders to streamline shipments.