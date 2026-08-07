/Bengaluru Voter List Shock: Nearly 50% of Voters Marked for Deletion | Karnataka Electoral Roll Row

A major controversy has erupted in Karnataka after the draft electoral roll revealed that nearly 50% of Bengaluru's registered voters have been placed under the ASDO (Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate, Other) category, making them liable for deletion from the final voter list. The BJP has accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of violating election guidelines, while the Congress claims the opposition is trying to politicize the voter list revision. Officials have asked voters wrongly marked under ASDO to verify their details before the August 8 deadline. Watch the full report for the latest updates.