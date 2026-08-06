/Iran Warns Gulf States of Retaliation | Israel Launches Fresh Strikes on Lebanon | GRAVITAS

West Asia is witnessing another dangerous escalation despite reports that Iran and Oman are close to finalizing a framework for commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. Fresh Israeli airstrikes in southern Lebanon have heightened tensions, even as diplomatic efforts continue between Israel and Lebanon. Meanwhile, Iran has reportedly warned Gulf nations that any fresh U.S. military action could trigger retaliation against critical infrastructure, including oil fields, refineries, electricity grids, water facilities, and transport networks. The developments come as Washington continues to pursue negotiations with Tehran while expressing concerns over divisions within Iran's leadership. As uncertainty grows over the future of the Hormuz shipping route and the fragile Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, fears of a broader regional conflict continue to mount.