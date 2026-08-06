/Hasina's Son Warns Bangladesh Is Becoming 'Another Pakistan' | Raises ISI Concerns

Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the son of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and a senior Awami League leader, has claimed that Bangladesh is becoming "another Pakistan" while raising concerns over the alleged growing influence of Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in the country. Speaking virtually from the United States ahead of Sheikh Hasina's address at the Foreign Correspondents' Club in New Delhi, Joy alleged that foreign intelligence agencies now operate freely in Bangladesh. He also claimed that hundreds of individuals convicted on terrorism charges during the Awami League government have been released from prison. Joy further alleged that extremist groups are becoming increasingly active and warned that the developments could pose serious security concerns for India and the wider region. His remarks come amid continuing political tensions following the change in Bangladesh's leadership.