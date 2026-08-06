/China's EV price war shows signs of fatigue

China's electric vehicle market is entering a new phase after years of explosive growth, aggressive government support, and intense price competition. The world's largest EV market helped reshape the global auto industry, but fresh data suggests the momentum may be slowing. July sales missed expectations despite continued discounts from major automakers, raising concerns about demand, profitability, and the future direction of the sector. As manufacturers navigate market saturation, competition, and changing consumer trends, investors and industry leaders are closely watching what comes next.