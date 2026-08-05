/DR Congo Faces Worst-Ever Ebola Outbreak | Over 3,800 Cases, WHO Rushes Experimental Vaccine Trials

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is battling its fastest-growing Ebola outbreak on record, with more than 3,800 confirmed cases and over 1,700 deaths reported since the epidemic was declared in May. Health officials say the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola has spread across multiple provinces, with nearly 90% of infections concentrated in Ituri Province. The World Health Organization (WHO) and Africa CDC have warned that the outbreak continues to worsen due to armed conflict, attacks on healthcare facilities, funding shortages, and low community trust. With no approved vaccine or treatment available for the Bundibugyo strain, experimental vaccines and therapies have been fast-tracked into clinical trials. Canada has approved a Phase 1 human trial of an mRNA vaccine specifically targeting this Ebola variant, becoming only the second country after the United Kingdom to authorize such testing.