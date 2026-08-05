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Spain migrant crisis: Migrants surge following viral social media posts

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 13:00 IST
An unprecedented migration crisis unfolded at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta as an estimated 72,000 migrants—primarily young men and unaccompanied minors—breached the border from Morocco in a massive, coordinated rush. Triggered by viral online disinformation and smuggler networks exploiting rumors about border policies, tens of thousands swam around breakwaters or crossed on foot, instantly overwhelming local reception facilities.

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