/Spain migrant crisis: Migrants surge following viral social media posts

Published: Aug 05, 2026, 13:00 IST | Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 13:00 IST
An unprecedented migration crisis unfolded at Spain's North African enclave of Ceuta as an estimated 72,000 migrants—primarily young men and unaccompanied minors—breached the border from Morocco in a massive, coordinated rush. Triggered by viral online disinformation and smuggler networks exploiting rumors about border policies, tens of thousands swam around breakwaters or crossed on foot, instantly overwhelming local reception facilities.