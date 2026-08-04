/Russia-Ukraine war: Ukraine accuses Russia of war crime as drone chases civilian

A routine trip to a marketplace in Ukraine's Kherson turned into a desperate fight for survival after a Russian FPV drone appeared to hunt down a civilian in broad daylight. Police footage shows the 52-year-old man sprinting between vehicles as the drone relentlessly follows before exploding just metres away. Ukrainian authorities say the man survived with injuries and a concussion. The incident highlights the growing use of FPV drones and the increasing danger faced by civilians far from the front line.