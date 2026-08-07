/Ukraine Drones Strike Deep Inside Russia | Major Wildberries Warehouse Hit 2,000 KM From Border

Ukraine has launched another long-range drone strike deep inside Russian territory, hitting a major Wildberries warehouse more than 2,000 kilometers from the Ukrainian border. The attack is part of Kyiv's growing campaign targeting Russia's logistics infrastructure. According to reports, nearly 20 Wildberries facilities have been struck since mid-July. Ukraine says the strikes are aimed at increasing the cost of Russia's war effort, while Moscow accuses Kyiv of targeting civilian infrastructure. At the same time, Russia has intensified attacks on Ukrainian warehouses, Black Sea ports, and critical export infrastructure, raising concerns over global food supplies and escalating tensions in the Russia-Ukraine war.