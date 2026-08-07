/Fake job offers turn victims into money mules

A growing cyber scam is exploiting job seekers by using fake employment offers as a cover for financial crime. Fraudsters are convincing unsuspecting applicants to receive, transfer, or move money on behalf of supposed employers, effectively turning them into "money mules" used to launder illicit funds. As online recruitment becomes increasingly common, cybercriminals are finding new ways to target vulnerable job hunters with promises of easy income and remote work opportunities. Authorities are urging applicants to verify job offers, research companies thoroughly, and avoid handling money for unknown employers. Here's how the scam works and how to stay protected.