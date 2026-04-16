/Australia Refinery Fire: Refinery Pumps Out About 10% of Australia's Fuel

Published: Apr 16, 2026, 10:15 IST | Updated: Apr 16, 2026, 10:15 IST
A major fire broke out at a refinery in Australia that produces roughly 10% of the nation’s fuel supply, raising concerns over potential disruptions to domestic energy availability. Emergency crews responded swiftly to contain the blaze as authorities monitored safety risks and operational impacts. The incident has sparked worries about supply stability and possible fuel price pressures if refinery operations remain affected for an extended period.