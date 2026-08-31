/Taiwan raises 'concerns' over China's missile test

Published: Sep 05, 2026, 01:05 IST | Updated: Sep 05, 2026, 01:05 IST
Geopolitical tensions erupted at the Pacific Islands Forum as Taiwan’s Foreign Minister strongly condemned Beijing's aggressive "wolf warrior" diplomacy and alleged Chinese espionage operations at the summit. Host nation Palau and regional leaders raised grave safety concerns after China launched an ICBM test over Pacific nations without adequate prior notice. Despite threats and diplomatic pressure from Beijing, Taiwan vowed to stand firm against Chinese coercion in the region.