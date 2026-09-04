/US-Iran war: Iran claims to target US Bases after alleged wedding strike

Iran has accused the US of a war crime after officials said a missile strike killed four people, including two children, at a wedding celebration in southern Iran. The Iranian Red Crescent said missile shrapnel struck the family gathering, while the US military said it “never targets civilians” and was aware of the reports. Iranian authorities also reported 14 other deaths as tensions escalated. Tehran responded with missile and drone strikes targeting US positions in Jordan, Kuwait, Iraq and Bahrain.