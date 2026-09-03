/Russia warns: NATO is a direct Arctic threat

Published: Sep 03, 2026, 21:20 IST | Updated: Sep 03, 2026, 21:20 IST
The Arctic is rapidly emerging as one of the world's most contested strategic regions. As NATO expands its military presence across northern Europe and conducts large-scale exercises near Russia's borders, Moscow has accused the alliance of turning the Arctic into a potential conflict zone. Russia says NATO's growing footprint poses a direct security threat and has warned that military escalation could trigger a dangerous new phase in East-West tensions.