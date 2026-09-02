/Himalayan glacial flood risk warning: UN warns millions at risk after Nepal disaster

The UN has issued a stark warning that the Himalayan region faces severe risks of future glacial floods as the death toll from last week's catastrophic disaster in Nepal surpassed 1,000. Senior UN official Kanni Wignaraja warned that millions living downstream along major river systems face life-threatening risks, with vital hydroelectric projects and entire communities endangered. Triggered by the massive collapse of a glacier near the Langtang Lirung peak, the resulting outburst flooded the Trishuli River valley, exposing the extreme vulnerability of Himalayan infrastructure. Watch for key insights into the climate crisis threatening Asia's water towers.