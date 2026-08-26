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Rishikesh Kumar 'jumped off' building in IIT Delhi campus

Edited By WION Video Desk
Published: Aug 26, 2026, 23:50 IST | Updated: Aug 26, 2026, 23:50 IST
A wave of grief and fierce student protests has engulfed the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi following the tragic death of 31-year-old M.Sc. Physics student Rishikesh Kumar.

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