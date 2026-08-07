/VIDEO: Mysterious well in Gujarat's Morbi found generating waves, ripples - Here's what geologists suggest

An 18-foot-deep well in a remote village of the Morbi district of Gujarat has been found to be continuously generating unexplained waves and ripples. The unusual phenomenon surfaced on social media has sparked curiosity among netizens. In account to the dramatic water movement, officials confirmed that their is no seismic activity in the area causing waves in the well.



The phenomenon observed over the past five days has amused onlookers and villagers attracting them to gather at the site to witness the unusual activity. It also sparked fears of possible seismic activity. However, District Geologist J S Vadher confirmed that the phenomenon is unlikely to be linked to seismic activity.



“This is not a seismic activity. Prima facie, it appears that following heavy upstream rainfall, groundwater is recharging and air trapped in the pore spaces of rocks is being released, causing the disturbance in the well,” Vadher said.

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He further noted that officials had reached out to the Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) in Gandhinagar, which confirmed no active fault line runs through the area. Morbi District Collector Swapnil Khare said a Gandhinagar-based team would look into the unusual incident.



“We have informed the Gujarat government about it, and a team from Gandhinagar will visit the site for further investigation,” he said. Pranjivan Sadariya, who owns the farm where the well is situated, said he first spotted the unusual activity on August 2. “When I arrived at my farm on Sunday, water from the well was spilling over the edge, and the same thing has continued ever since,” he said, adding that the well had been built roughly three months earlier.

Netizens react to viral clip

Soon after the video surfaced on social media, netizens flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the natural phenomenon. One of the users said, “The vicinity to ocean can do this. Need to know about the location.”

The next said, "This was reported in Morbi Gujarat. Geologists, including District Geologist J.S. Vadher, attribute the “well seiche” to rainwater recharging aquifers and releasing trapped air/gas from rock pore spaces under pressure, creating surface turbulence. Seismic activity has however been explicitly ruled out by local experts and the Institute of Seismological Research."