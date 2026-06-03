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Applied in 2005, got letter in 2026: Kerala man receives govt job offer 18 years after rank list expired

Applied in 2005, got letter in 2026: Kerala man receives govt job offer 18 years after rank list expired

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Ancient humans had a mining factory in the mountains 7,000 years ago, for 5,000 years

Ancient humans were mining mountains 7,000 years ago, for 5,000 years

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Ukraine targets Russia's 'important facilities'; strikes near Putin's 'Davos' forum

Ukraine targets Russia's 'important facilities'; targets Putin's 'Davos' forum

World
No links to US university: Supreme Court directs Telangana Princeton Colleges to put up disclaimer

SC tells Telangana Princeton Colleges to put up disclaimer over US varsity name

India
How New Glenn explosion hands Elon Musk's SpaceX en edge, and whitewashes NASA's plans

How New Glenn explosion hands Elon Musk's SpaceX a major edge

Science
Alleged shooting outside Khan Sir's coaching centre leaves guard injured; educator alleges rival institute role | WATCH

Alleged shooting outside Khan Sir's coaching centre leaves guard injured

India
Scientists extract yeast from 5,300-year-old Iceman Otzi to bake bread

Scientists extract yeast from 5,300-year-old iceman Otzi to bake bread

Science
WATCH: Explosions light up Kuwait sky as Iran attacks US military base in Bahrain

WATCH: Explosions light up Kuwait sky as air defences intercept Iranian missiles

World
Bad news for India? Marco Rubio wants Russian oil waivers to end. Here's what it could mean for you

Marco Rubio wants Russian oil waivers to end: What it could mean for India

India
Bakersfield bank hostage situation: Major police response underway as man with bomb strapped to chest hijacks California bank

California bank hostage scare: Man with bomb strapped to chest hijacks bank

World
Tehran attacked Gulf countries, but 'failed to hit targets' claims US; America strikes Iran's Qeshm Island

Tehran attacked Gulf countries, but 'failed to hit targets' claims US

World
'Pay employees twice a month': Shark Tank India's judge Anupam Mittal calls for end to 'British-era' salary system

Shark Tank India's Anupam Mittal calls for end to 'British-era' salary system

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Need another reason to hate AI? ChatGPT thinks older adults can't do today's jobs

Need another reason to hate AI? ChatGPT says older adults can't do today's jobs

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Who will join Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach movement? Cryptic post sparks buzz, netizens guess THESE names

Who will join Abhijeet Dipke's Cockroach movement? Cryptic post sparks buzz, netizens guess THESE names

India
Which countries generate most plastic waste? Top 7 ranked: Full details inside
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Which countries generate most plastic waste? Top 7 ranked: Full details inside

Photos
'No cards except terror': Russia unleashes one of war's biggest attacks on Ukraine; fires 656 drones, 73 missiles in overnight barrage

'No cards except terror': Ukraine slams Putin as Russia unleashes massive attack

World
'Born a loser, still a loser': Iran mocks Trump in viral AI video as Tehran suspends US-Iran talks over Israel's Lebanon strikes
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'Born a loser...': Iran mocks Trump in viral AI video amid rising tensions

Photos
Tech bosses take AI to prisons as 'alarmingly dystopian' idea proposes chip implantation in criminals

AI reaches prisons: 'Dystopian' idea proposes chip implantation in criminals

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Russia bans aviation fuel exports till November as Ukraine strikes hit energy infrastructure

Russia bans aviation fuel exports till November. How will it impact India?

World
'If you chop off a leg or hand, perhaps only then...': Karnataka HC makes stern observation during rape case hearing

Karnataka HC makes stern observation during rape case hearing

India
Missing scientist linked to nuclear research lab found dead a year later - Who was Melissa Casias?

Missing scientist linked to nuclear lab found dead - Who was Melissa Casias?

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At least 9 killed as Russia launches major missile, drone assault on Ukraine

At least 9 killed as Russia launches major missile, drone assault on Ukraine

World
$6.2 million 'banana' from bizarre artwork stolen again, criminal lawsuit filed

$6.2 million 'banana' from bizarre artwork stolen again, criminal lawsuit filed

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Trump's controversial $1.8 billion weaponisation fund 'dead for now'? DoJ says it will abide by court's freeze order

Trump's weaponisation fund 'dead for now'? DoJ says it will obey court order

World
'For ETERNITY': Trump says Israel, Hezbollah agreed to stop fighting, but fresh projectiles from Lebanon raise doubts

'Let’s see how long it lasts': Trump says Israel, Hezbollah to stop fighting

World
Israel intercepts Lebanon projectiles hours after Trump’s ‘f***ing crazy’ call with Netanyahu

Israel intercepts Lebanon projectiles as Trump calls Netanyahu ‘f***ing crazy’

World