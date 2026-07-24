/FACT CHECK: Passport of CJP protesters to be cancelled? Delhi Police clarifies

Delhi Police on Friday (July 24) issued a fact check denying viral claims that passports of all Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protesters, who are protesting over the NEET paper leak, would be cancelled. The department said that no such decision had been announced.

In a post on X, the official handle of DCP New Delhi said the circulating claim was "misleading" and urged people not to share unverified information. “The viral claim is misleading. No such decision has been announced to cancel the passports of CJP protestors. Citizens are advised not to share or amplify misleading posts and to rely only on official information," the police said.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The clarification came after reports, citing Delhi Police sources, suggested that individuals found to have been directly involved in violence during the CJP-led protests could face proceedings for passport cancellation under relevant legal provisions.

According to PTI, police sources said investigators were examining CCTV footage, video recordings and other technical evidence to identify those allegedly involved in rioting and violent incidents during the protest. The sources said authorities could initiate action to cancel the passports of those found to have actively participated in the violence, in accordance with the law.

The reported move follows clashes near Jantar Mantar during protests over the alleged NEET paper leak. Delhi Police said Inspector Nand Kishor Singh sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked by a group of protesters while walking from his parked vehicle to his duty point near the protest site.