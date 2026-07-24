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Wangchuk ends hunger strike, but CJP protest will continue until Pradhan resigns: Abhijeet Dipke

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jul 24, 2026, 02:37 IST | Updated: Jul 24, 2026, 02:39 IST
Wangchuk ends hunger strike, but CJP protest will continue until Pradhan resigns: Abhijeet Dipke

File image for representation Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike, but the Cockroach Janata Party will continue its Jantar Mantar protest demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak allegations.

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday (July 24) said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced in a post on X shortly after Wangchuk broke his fast after midnight on Friday. Congratulating the activist, Dipke said Wangchuk's decision to end the fast brought relief to his supporters and praised his role in drawing national attention to the issue.

Also read: WATCH: Sonam Wangchuk ends hunger strike after meeting Union Ministers JP Nadda, Jitendra Singh

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days," Dipke wrote. "Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," he added.

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Also read: ‘Paper leak is no trivial matter’: PM Modi assures strict actions over NEET paper leak, promises fast-track courts

Dipke, however, said Wangchuk ending his fast would not bring an end to the party's campaign. He said the CJP's "peaceful protest" at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan steps down.

Also read: 'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Tendulkar urges society to reward hard work

The CJP has been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since last month over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding greater accountability and reforms to the education system. The group has also been calling for Pradhan's resignation over the controversy.

Also read: CJP delegation to meet Centre Friday; govt replaces higher education secretary

Wangchuk ended his indefinite hunger strike shortly after midnight on Friday after fasting for 26 days, bringing to a close a protest that had drawn support from students, activists and opposition leaders.

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Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

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Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

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