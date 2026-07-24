/Wangchuk ends hunger strike, but CJP protest will continue until Pradhan resigns: Abhijeet Dipke

The Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) on Friday (July 24) said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar would continue until Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigns, even as activist Sonam Wangchuk ended his 26-day hunger strike. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke announced in a post on X shortly after Wangchuk broke his fast after midnight on Friday. Congratulating the activist, Dipke said Wangchuk's decision to end the fast brought relief to his supporters and praised his role in drawing national attention to the issue.

"We are relieved and grateful that Sonam sir has ended his hunger strike after 26 days," Dipke wrote. "Thank you, sir, for your extraordinary courage and sacrifice. By putting your own life on the line, you awakened the conscience of an entire nation. Your life is far too precious to this country," he added.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Dipke, however, said Wangchuk ending his fast would not bring an end to the party's campaign. He said the CJP's "peaceful protest" at Jantar Mantar would continue until Pradhan steps down.

The CJP has been staging a sit-in protest at Jantar Mantar since last month over the alleged NEET paper leak, demanding greater accountability and reforms to the education system. The group has also been calling for Pradhan's resignation over the controversy.