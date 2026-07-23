/'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Sachin Tendulkar calls for merit-based culture amid student protests

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has called for building a culture that rewards hard work, honesty and merit, saying it is essential to strengthen children's future and protect their aspirations. His remarks come amid ongoing student protests over concerns that many feel have undermined the value of genuine effort.

Sharing a post on X, Tendulkar reflected on the values taught by his father, who was a professor. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

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Emphasising the importance of encouraging young people, Tendulkar said every section of society has a role to play in ensuring students remain motivated and hopeful about their future. “Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.”