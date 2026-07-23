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'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Sachin Tendulkar calls for merit-based culture amid student protests

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 21:39 IST | Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 21:39 IST
'Failure is okay, cheating is not': Sachin Tendulkar calls for merit-based culture amid student protests

A Students’ Federation of India (SFI) member displays placard during the protest demanding resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged examination irregularities and NEET paper leak Photograph: (ANI)

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Sachin Tendulkar urges society to reward hard work and merit over shortcuts, calling for honesty and fairness amid student protests

Indian cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has called for building a culture that rewards hard work, honesty and merit, saying it is essential to strengthen children's future and protect their aspirations. His remarks come amid ongoing student protests over concerns that many feel have undermined the value of genuine effort.

Sharing a post on X, Tendulkar reflected on the values taught by his father, who was a professor. "My father was a professor. He was a mentor and guide to many young students. One lesson that he instilled early on was, "Failure is okay, cheating is not. Never take shortcuts. As adults in society, we have the responsibility of shaping culture. A society which prioritises outcomes over effort will seek shortcuts over meritocracy. Today, when students feel disappointed that their hard work hasn't been rewarded, it is understandable. Collectively, we should all work together towards ensuring they don't feel this way again," Sachin Tendulkar wrote in a post on X.

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Emphasising the importance of encouraging young people, Tendulkar said every section of society has a role to play in ensuring students remain motivated and hopeful about their future. “Young India is full of dreams and energy. They are the fuel to our success. As a society, all of us, including parents, teachers, friends, relatives, schools, and administrators, have a massive responsibility and different roles to play in ensuring our youth remain encouraged and energised.”

“We must create a culture where hard work is rewarded, honesty is encouraged, and merit wins. I am certain we will all find solutions that strengthen our children's future and safeguard their aspirations. Jai Hind!” His message has resonated widely as discussions continue over fairness, accountability and protecting the aspirations of students across the country.

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Jatin Verma

Jatin Verma

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Jatin Verma

With over 12 years of experience in journalism, Jatin is currently working as Senior Sub-Editor at WION. He brings a dynamic and insightful voice to both the sports and the world o...Read More

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