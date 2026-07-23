/IND vs ZIM, 1st T20I: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi becomes youngest player to score T20I fifty as India beat Zimbabwe by seven wickets

Teen sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi announced himself on the international stage with a breathtaking 18-ball half-century as India defeated Zimbabwe by seven wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Thursday (July 23). Chasing a modest target of 126, Sooryavanshi produced a fearless display, smashing 50 off just 19 deliveries. His explosive innings featured four boundaries and four sixes, helping India chase down the target in only 13.2 overs.

Earlier, pacer Mayank Yadav marked a successful return to international cricket with an impressive performance as India restricted Zimbabwe to 125/7 in their allotted 20 overs. The visitors dominated with both bat and ball, comfortably sealing the opening game of the series to take a 1-0 lead. The win was also a significant milestone for Shreyas Iyer, who registered his first win as India's T20I captain after beginning his captaincy stint with six consecutive defeats during tours of Ireland and England. With Sooryavanshi's explosive batting and Mayank Yadav's effective comeback spell, India delivered a commanding all-round performance to start the series on a winning note.

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Earlier in the innings, Pacer Mayank Yadav made an immediate impact on his return to international cricket with a hostile opening spell, using his pace and extra bounce to trouble Zimbabwe's batters on the Harare surface. Mayank struck with the very first ball of the innings, dismissing opener Brian Bennett for a duck. He then removed Dion Myers for just 6 during the powerplay, leaving Zimbabwe struggling at 20/2 after four overs.

At the other end, Prince Yadav kept the pressure on with disciplined bowling and claimed the wicket of Ben Curran for 10. Zimbabwe's troubles deepened when captain Sikandar Raza fell to Shivam Dube for only 4, reducing the hosts to 40/4 inside eight overs. Zimbabwe attempted to rebuild through Wesley Madhevere and Ryan Burl, who stitched together a valuable 32-run partnership. The pair rotated the strike well and capitalised on loose deliveries to steady the innings, helping their side move past the 80-run mark.

However, India's bowlers regained control when leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Burl for 26 off 35 balls in the 14th over, ending the resistance. Zimbabwe were 72/5 after 14 overs. Tadiwanashe Marumani then joined Madhevere for a fighting stand that lifted the hosts in the closing stages. Madhevere remained Zimbabwe's highest scorer with an unbeaten 39 off 35 balls, including three fours and a six.