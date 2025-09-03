Amid the CJP protests over NEET paper leaks, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a video message on Thursday (July 23), saying, "I am aware that a paper leak is no trivial matter; it is deeply distressing for lakhs of students and their parents. Consequently, several measures have been taken over the past two and a half months following the incident. The culprits have been arrested and are currently in jail. Our primary responsibility was to ensure that the students did not lose an academic year. Conducting the exams promptly was essential..."

In the video message shared on the social media platform X, the Indian PM said that the paper leak has caused pain to lakhs of students and their parents. He said that the government was determined to ensure such incidents were dealt with more effectively.

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He added, “However, we are not the kind of people to be satisfied with just that. Therefore, I directed the concerned departments today to prepare a proposal for fast-track courts. The departments worked continuously and submitted the draft to me late at night. This draft includes provisions for fast-track courts and stricter penalties, and it will be discussed in the Cabinet tomorrow. It will be finalized after incorporating suggestions from Cabinet colleagues. As the second week of the Parliament session begins on Monday, we will make every effort to ensure this bill is passed by the House as soon as possible.”