/‘Your protest is the ultimate NEET exam,’ Mehbooba Mufti tells students at Jantar Mantar

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) president Mehbooba Mufti addressed students at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Thursday and described their ongoing struggle over the NEET controversy as the “ultimate NEET exam” while urging them to remain steadfast in their demand for fairness and accountability.

Speaking to students gathered for the protest, Mufti said the sacrifices they had made by leaving their homes and families and enduring difficult conditions reflected a test of courage and determination.

“The fact that you have left behind your homes and families to toil here in this heat, this is the ultimate NEET exam for you. There must be no ‘leak’ in this test,” she said.

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Mufti argued that the outcome of the students’ movement would have consequences beyond the entrance examination itself. She said that a successful campaign would send a strong message against alleged irregularities in competitive examinations and reinforce the principle that public institutions must be held accountable.

In an address that linked the students’ protest to broader issues of governance and justice, she said victory would mean that “no one will ever dare to leak a NEET paper again”. She also referred to other issues, including alleged corruption and crime against women, saying that public accountability must extend across all spheres.

Framing the movement as a defence of constitutional values, Mufti invoked Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and said the students’ struggle was ultimately about protecting democracy and the rule of law.

“If you emerge victorious, our Constitution will triumph. Babasaheb Ambedkar’s Constitution will triumph. Our democracy will triumph,” she said.

Mehbooba also hailed the families supporting aspiring students and said the struggle represents the hopes of parents who make financial sacrifices to fund their children’s education and of young people whose futures depend on a fair examination process.