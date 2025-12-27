/'Driven and courageous': Salman Khan backs student protests, urges education system reforms without political interference

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is the latest celebrity to have extended his support to the CJP-led student protest. Over the last few days, several Bollywood celebrities have openly spoken in support of the movement, urging the government to listen to the youth. On Wednesday, Salman spoke on the protest, hailing students for carrying out the protest peacefully.

What Salman Khan said about the protest

On Wednesday, Salman Khan shared a long post on Instagram and wrote, “It was such a peaceful movement, feel so sad that it had to take a violent turn. My heart goes out to the students and their families who were hurt. Paper leak is a very serious issue, and I am glad to know n see that the kids of our country have come together for a better educational system, and their parents supported them.”

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He added, “I truly appreciate the stand they have taken, showing dedication, sincerity, and keenness to study hard n make their future and a greater, educated India. This andolan, this protest, is the right way to go abt it, n the students have done this peacefully. So courageous and brave. Driven and motivated towards education, this generation will make India proud.”

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He added, “This issue is between the students and the educational system; it should not be hijacked politically, the credit should only go to the students of our country, and I am sure the government will also give them all the support n make it a stronger educational system. It’s a win-win situation. Hoping and praying for a positive decision. God bless all of you who wanna be educated.”

"Education should be the next trend and fashion, and should get trendier n more fashionable yr by yr, itna k bahar se log (people from outside) come to India to study and India becomes an educational hub," he concluded.

About the protest

Led by Cockroach Janta Party, students from across India have been demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over NEET entrance exam discrepancies. On Monday, students marched from Jantar Mantar to Parliament but were met with police force, including lathi-charge, and tear gas.

Several celebrities and leaders of the opposition have condemned the government for not speaking to the students of CJP chief Abhijeet Dipke.