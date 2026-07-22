/FBI arrests alleged $547mn medicare fraud fugitive after 3-year global manhunt

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has arrested an alleged Medicare fraud fugitive accused of orchestrating a $547 million healthcare scam, marking the third capture under the bureau's "Most Wanted Fraudsters" initiative.

Khalid Ahmed Satary, who was indicted in 2019 by the US District Court for the Southern District of Florida, was arrested overseas after spending nearly three years on the run, according to the FBI. Authorities said Satary breached the conditions of his pretrial release in 2022, leading to the issuance of a federal arrest warrant and an international manhunt.

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FBI Director Kash Patel said Satary's arrest and return to the United States represented the third successful apprehension from the bureau's "Most Wanted Fraudsters" list in the past five weeks.

"The arrest of Khalid Ahmed Satary and return to the U.S. is the third Most Wanted Fraudster capture from this FBI and our partners in just five weeks, continuing the historic run of success for this new initiative," Patel told Fox News Digital.

According to the FBI, Satary is accused of participating in a conspiracy that fraudulently billed Medicare for $547 million in expensive and medically unnecessary genetic tests between 2016 and 2019. Investigators alleged the operation used deceptive marketing campaigns, illegal kickbacks and bribes to persuade patients to undergo unnecessary tests before submitting false claims to Medicare.



Acting US Attorney General Todd Blanche alleged that the scheme targeted thousands of elderly patients and defrauded American taxpayers on a massive scale. "This defendant allegedly orchestrated a massive fraud scheme that preyed on thousands of elderly patients, deceiving them into undergoing expensive, medically unnecessary tests and fraudulently billing the government for more than half a billion dollars," Blanche said.