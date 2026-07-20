/Truck loaded with stones, Centre's attempt to speak to CJP, metro stations closed: What's happening at Jantar Mantar now

As the scheduled time for the Cockroach Janata Party's (CJP) proposed Parliament march approached, it was reported that the Indian government has attempted to get in touch with the protesters. Amid heavy security at the Jantar Mantar, a truck loaded with stones and a "wreaked" van was seen at the location, with Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke alleging that it is a plan by Delhi Police to "defame this peaceful protest." The CJP had planned their march to Parliament at 9 a.m. The protesters at the Jantar Mantar hoisted the National Flags and sang Vande Mataram in unison amid light rain.

Aazad Samaj Party - Kanshi Ram chief and MP Chandra Shekhar Aazad and Actor Prakash Raj is present at the protest stage at Jantar Mantar.

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Delhi Police tightens security

Riots police is in place with heavy security being deployed on Jantar Mantar, Raisina Road and Parliament Circle. The Delhi Police has imposed prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in New Delhi district except the protest site. It also said that it had neither received nor granted permission for any such protest march. At the location on Sunday morning, police announced a warning message to the protesters regarding police action and use of force. They highlighted that large procession is banned outside the protest site as Section 163 is in place.

Some reports also claimed that police used lathis on the crowd near Park Hotel to push the protesters towards Palika Bazaar. Other visuals showed protesters attempting to forcefully remove the barricades, while Delhi Police personnel were seen welding them in place to prevent a breach.

Delhi Metro stations closed

The entry and exit on several metro stations around the area has been closed. “Due to security reasons, Janpath, Rajiv Chowk, Patel Chowk, Central Secretariat and Seva Teerth metro stations have been closed till further instructions,” Delhi Metro Rail Corporation announced on X.

Did the Centre contact CJP?