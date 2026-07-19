/FIFA World Cup 2026 awards race: Who are Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove contenders ahead of the final

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Emiliano Martinez headline the race for football's biggest individual honours before the FIFA World Cup 2026 final
Winning the FIFA World Cup is every footballer's dream, but individual honours also define a player's legacy. The Golden Boot rewards the tournament's leading goalscorer, the Golden Ball recognises the best overall performer, while the Golden Glove honours the standout goalkeeper. Heading into the 2026 final, some of football's biggest names remain in contention, with Lionel Messi chasing another historic achievement, Kylian Mbappe leading the scoring charts, Jude Bellingham enjoying a remarkable campaign, and Emiliano Martinez once again proving decisive between the posts. The final could dramatically reshape the destination of these prestigious FIFA awards.
The Golden Boot battle has become one of the defining stories of the tournament. France superstar Kylian Mbappe strengthened his lead after scoring twice in the third-place playoff, taking his tally to 10 goals. Lionel Messi remains within striking distance with the World Cup final still to play, meaning the Argentine captain can still mount one final challenge. FIFA's tie-breakers also consider assists before minutes played if players finish level on goals, ensuring every attacking contribution could prove decisive on football's biggest stage.
England may have fallen short of reaching the World Cup final, but Jude Bellingham produced one of the finest midfield performances seen at the tournament. The young playmaker scored seven goals and consistently delivered in the knockout rounds, combining creativity, leadership and composure beyond his years. His performances have firmly placed him among the strongest contenders for the Golden Ball despite England finishing third. Few midfielders have influenced a World Cup campaign in such spectacular fashion.
England may have fallen short of reaching the World Cup final, but Jude Bellingham produced one of the finest midfield performances seen at the tournament. The young playmaker scored seven goals and consistently delivered in the knockout rounds, combining creativity, leadership and composure beyond his years. His performances have firmly placed him among the strongest contenders for the Golden Ball despite England finishing third. Few midfielders have influenced a World Cup campaign in such spectacular fashion.
Unlike the Golden Boot, the Golden Ball recognises overall influence rather than goals alone. Leadership, creativity, consistency and match-winning performances all shape the final decision. Lionel Messi, Jude Bellingham and several other standout performers have built compelling cases throughout the tournament. The World Cup final often plays a decisive role in determining the winner, making Argentina's clash against Spain the ultimate audition for football's most prestigious individual honour.
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has once again showcased why he is considered one of the world's finest shot-stoppers. His commanding presence, crucial saves and composure under pressure have been instrumental in Argentina's run to the final. Goalkeepers rarely receive the spotlight enjoyed by goal scorers, but the Golden Glove celebrates the player who makes the biggest impact between the posts. Another standout display in the final could secure Martinez yet another major individual accolade.
The FIFA World Cup final is about much more than lifting the trophy. Every goal, save, assist and decisive moment could alter the destination of the Golden Boot, Golden Ball and Golden Glove. Lionel Messi has one final opportunity to rewrite history, while Spain's stars can strengthen their own claims with a title-winning performance. Regardless of the outcome, the 2026 World Cup has produced unforgettable individual performances that will be remembered alongside the tournament's greatest stories.