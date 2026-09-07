/Shah Rukh Khan to Vikrant Massey: Bollywood actors who turned producers to built their own creative worlds

Actors such as Shah Rukh Khan and R Madhavan have not just limited their careers to acting. Many Bollywood superstars have built their production houses to back unconventional stories.
The Hindi film industry is witnessing a growing shift, with actors moving beyond the performance space to taking charge of the stories they want to tell. Many top stars have donned the producer's hat to add another dimension to their illustrious careers, be it building production houses, backing offbeat projects or supporting new talent. Here are seven actors who turned producers.
Shah Rukh Khan has produced various successful films like Om Shanti Om, Ra.One and Chennai Express to Dear Zindagi, the Red Chillies Entertainment banner has backed both major entertainers and distinctive stories, while also expanding into VFX and distribution.
Aamir Khan has long combined his celebrated acting career, from Lagaan and Taare Zameen Par to Dangal, with production. Aamir Khan Productions has backed landmark films including Lagaan, Taare Zameen Par, Dangal, Laapataa Ladies and Sitaare Zameen Par.
R. Madhavan also stepped into production with Tricolor Films, producing Rocketry: The Nambi Effect & co-producing Saala Khadoos alongside Rajkumar Hirani Productions. His journey from Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein and Rang De Basanti reflects his evolution across acting and filmmaking.
Vikrant Massey known for his national award winning performance in 12th Fail and giving acclaimed performances in Haseen Dillruba, Sector 36 and Musafir Cafe, recently entered production with his banner Homemade Stories. Its first project was Musafir Cafe, which has received a lot of love from the audience who are eagerly awaiting season 2 of the series.
Kriti Sanon who was last seen in Cocktail 2, launched Blue Butterfly Films, making her production debut with the thriller Do Patti, which she also starred in alongside Kajol.
Alia Bhatt established Eternal Sunshine Productions, expanding her creative vision with Darlings and later backing Jigra which she also starred in alongside Vedang Raina.
Priyanka Chopra launched Purple Pebble Pictures to work on regional and emerging stories. The banner backed acclaimed projects including Marathi film Ventilator, Pahuna: The Little Visitors, Paani and The Sky Is Pink.