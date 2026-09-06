/Bigg Boss 20 house: Snakes-and-ladders-inspired dining area to mysterious room no 20- Explore every corner

The designers of the Bigg Boss 20 house have made the dining area as colourful as possible. Centred on a maximalist yet aesthetic design, the space features a snakes-and-ladders-inspired dining table. The walls also have a playful backdrop with multiple 3D hot-air balloon structures in contrasting shades of pink, teal, and green stripes.

The dining area also features massive graphic eye motifs that define the core theme of the reality show, that nothing goes unseen by Bigg Boss.