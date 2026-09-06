/Bigg Boss 20 house: Snakes-and-ladders-inspired dining area to mysterious room no 20- Explore every corner

The Bigg Boss 20 house is revealed before its premiere. It features a colourful dining area, an enchanted-forest-inspired bedroom, mysterious Room No 20, and the whimsical Room 2X, reflecting the season's theme perfectly.
Ahead of the Bigg Boss 20 premiere, the makers have revealed the inside of the house, giving fans and audiences worldwide a taste of what they can look forward to over the next three to four months. From a colourful dining area to the mysterious Room No 20, every corner of the house has been designed to match the theme of this year's twentieth season. With striking eye motifs, larger-than-life animal sculptures, and fantasy-inspired décor, the house's surreal elements have become the talking point online.
The designers of the Bigg Boss 20 house have made the dining area as colourful as possible. Centred on a maximalist yet aesthetic design, the space features a snakes-and-ladders-inspired dining table. The walls also have a playful backdrop with multiple 3D hot-air balloon structures in contrasting shades of pink, teal, and green stripes.
The dining area also features massive graphic eye motifs that define the core theme of the reality show, that nothing goes unseen by Bigg Boss.
Next is the bedroom area, which adds a whimsical touch to the house. It features large beds with oversized mushroom sculptures arching over them, giving the room a forest feel and enhancing its natural, earthy vibe.
Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 20 introduces a mysterious Room No 20 to fans. Marking the milestone achieved by the show, this special room adds another intriguing element to the house. However, there is no confirmation yet about its purpose, leaving fans wondering if it could hold a twist this season.
Adding more to the jungle-inspired yet quirky theme, the bathroom and washroom area features hanging monkey figurines holding light bulbs. It also introduces a large decorative golden swan structure standing near a vanity counter.
Another eye-catching addition is this space, which features a giant tree with oversized apples, along with pineapples and decorative lanterns. It also highlights a bright pink polka-dotted teapot that connects to a beautiful chocolate strawberry shake-themed chair. The room also has a striking door, named 2 and an X, hinting at the season’s duality theme.
The Bigg Boss 20 house also features other whimsical elements, including a giant 3D snake in the garden area and a shark-themed pool. Watch it live on September 6 at 9 PM on JioHotstar.