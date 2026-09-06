As the anticipation around Bigg Boss 20 reaches its peak, fans are eager to know who will be part of this year’s show. While the makers have hinted at the lineup by sharing face-blurred videos on the JioHotstar Instagram handle, several names are still doing the rounds as potential participants. By recognising their personalities and voices, fans have managed to figure out who could be behind the blurred faces. Here’s a look at the confirmed and rumoured contestants expected to be part of the new season.