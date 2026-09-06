As Bigg Boss 20 is set to premiere on September 6 at 9 PM, fans are eager to know who will enter the house. Here’s a look at the celebrities expected to be part of the much-talked-about reality show.
As the anticipation around Bigg Boss 20 reaches its peak, fans are eager to know who will be part of this year’s show. While the makers have hinted at the lineup by sharing face-blurred videos on the JioHotstar Instagram handle, several names are still doing the rounds as potential participants. By recognising their personalities and voices, fans have managed to figure out who could be behind the blurred faces. Here’s a look at the confirmed and rumoured contestants expected to be part of the new season.
Rhiti Tiwari is a singer-songwriter and the daughter of the well-known Indian actor, singer, and politician Manoj Tiwari and his first wife, Rani Tiwari. She completed her schooling at Jamnabai Narsee School in Mumbai, an institution associated with the Narsee Monjee Educational Trust. In 2024, Tiwari entered politics by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and supporting her father during his electoral campaigns.
Aasif Khan is an Indian actor and casting director best known for his popular roles in acclaimed web series like Panchayat, Dehati Ladke, Paatal Lok, and many more. He also gained recognition by appearing in films such as Pagglait, Raid, The Great Indian Family, and Toilet: Ek Prem Katha.
Isha Rikhi is an Indian actress and model who works in Punjabi and Hindi cinema. She has made her name by appearing in several projects like Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, Happy Go Lucky, Ardaas, and Bade Changay Ne Mere Yaar Kaminey. Rikhi debuted in Bollywood with the 2018 romantic comedy film Nawabzaade, alongside Raghav Juyal and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. As of now, she is in the news for her personal life, as Rikhi is reportedly married to Indian rapper Badshah, and after five months of their marriage, the two recently announced their divorce.
Kanika Mann is an Indian actress and model. She earned a law degree (LLB) from Panjab University, Chandigarh. She became a household name playing the lead role of Guddan in the TV series named Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.
Harsh Vijay Machare, popularly known as Yung DSA, is a Pune-based rapper known for his viral Marathi hip-hop tracks and street-infused musical style. He gained massive attention and gained overnight fame with his sitar-infused rap track "Yeda Yung". Some of his notable songs include "Maaf Kar," "Chala Kalti," and "Fachadi".
Tanmay Singh, known by his YouTube name ScoutOP, is one of the most celebrated YouTubers, streamers, and professional esports athletes. He became famous as a top-tier player in PUBG Mobile and later in Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).
Other rumoured contestants likely to enter the Bigg Boss house are:
Mary Kom
Amrapali Dubey
Geeta Basra
Mahhi Vij
Aman Gandhi
Kushal Tanwar (Gullu)
Qazi Touqeer
Rhiya Ahir and Love Gill are in the "Fans Ka Faisla" segment
Uditi Singh
Arishfa Khan
Rohed Khan