/Why Russian fighter jets use double nose tyres compared to US jets

Russian fighter jets feature twin nose wheels to support massive 45-tonne weights and land safely on rough dirt airstrips. This differs from land-based US jets that use single wheels for paved runways.
Russian heavy strike aircraft like the Sukhoi Su-34 take off with maximum weights reaching 45,100 kilogrammes. A twin nose wheel distributes this extreme frontal payload across two tyres instead of one. This dual setup stops the nose gear strut from bending or collapsing under severe stress.
Russian military doctrine requires combat jets to launch from dirt, gravel, or poorly maintained forward airstrips. Using two front wheels cuts the ground contact pressure per square centimetre by nearly 50 per cent. The wider footprint stops the heavy nose from sinking into soft mud during taxiing.
Double front landing wheels give engineers space to install heavy-duty mudguards right behind the assembly. These deflectors block stones and water kicked up at high speeds from flying into the engine intakes. This mechanism protects the turbine blades from catastrophic damage on rough runways.
United States Air Force fighters like the F-15 and F-16 use a single nose wheel to save weight and internal space. This single wheel design works because American land-based jets typically operate from clean, well-paved concrete runways. Designers prioritise aerodynamic efficiency and reduced aircraft mass over rough airfield capabilities.
While land-based US jets use one wheel, American carrier aircraft like the F/A-18 and F-35C use twin nose wheels. This heavy-duty design is necessary to absorb the violent vertical shocks of catapult launches and carrier deck landings. The reinforced wheels prevent structural failure during extreme maritime deployments.