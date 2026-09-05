/Teachers' Day special: 7 Bollywood’s most loved onscreen teachers- From Shah Rukh Khan to Juhi Chawla

On Teacher's Day 2026, we have curated a list of Bollywood celebrities who have portrayed teachers, left a lasting impact, and become favourites of every student.
As the nation celebrates Teachers’ Day on September 5, here’s a look at some memorable teacher characters who have left a lasting impact on audiences. From breaking strict rules for their students to going the extra mile to inspire them, these onscreen teachers have won hearts over the years.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan plays the iconic music teacher Raj Aryan Malhotra in the 2000 blockbuster Mohabbatein. With a devastating past behind him, he decides to enrol himself in a Gurukul led by Narayan Shankar (Amitabh Bachchan) and teaches students to listen to their hearts instead of blindly obeying strict rules.
In the 2010 film Paathshaala, Shahid Kapoor portrayed an English and music teacher named Rahul Prakash Udyavar. His portrayal remains a favourite yet inspiring on-screen educator as Rahul breaks the rigid barrier between teacher and student and offers every student his warmth and an approachable attitude.
Juhi Chawla plays Jyoti in the 2016 social drama. Alongside Shabana Azmi, the story follows two devoted teachers at a Mumbai high school who fight a corrupt school administration after veteran teachers are wrongfully fired. Chawla's performance was widely praised and became a memorable on-screen teacher performance.
Ajay Devgn delivers a powerful performance as legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim in the 2024 biographical sports drama. By dedicating his life to nurturing and shaping Indian football, Devgn’s portrayal is compelling and inspiring, showing how even a small effort can make a big difference.
One of the most beloved on-screen teacher portrayals is Boman Irani’s Dr Viru Sahastrabuddhe in the 2009 comedy-drama 3 Idiots. With his strict schedule, two-handed writing style, and rigid approach to students, he becomes an unforgettable character, especially when he is fooled by his student, Ranchhoddas, played by Aamir Khan.
Rani Mukerji stars as Naina Mathur, an aspiring teacher living with Tourette syndrome, in the 2018 comedy-drama film Hichki. Naina faces multiple rejections because of her condition before landing a job at her elite alma mater. She is tasked with teaching a class of rowdy, underprivileged students from a nearby slum and helping them realise their true potential.
Aamir Khan played the role of Ram Shankar Nikumbh, an empathetic art teacher, in the critically acclaimed 2007 drama Taare Zameen Par. He played the unconventional art teacher at a boarding school who notices that an 8-year-old student, Ishaan Awasthi (played by Darsheel Safary), is struggling with reading and writing. Nikumbh diagnoses Ishaan with dyslexia, recognising his hidden artistic potential instead of judging him for poor academic performance.