/New Friday OTT releases (September 4, 2026): GDN, Dhamaal 4, Jagamae Sangeetham- Watch 6 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Prime Video and more

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Check out these six exciting movies and shows releasing on OTT platforms, including GDN, Dhamaal 4, Jagamae Sangeetham, and many more.
OTT releases this Friday are coming with a fresh lineup of movies and shows. From R Madhavan's GDN and the comedy Dhamaal 4 to Prakash Raj's Jagamae Sangeetham, here's a look at the six new releases to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, and more.
Where to watch: Netflix
This is a biographical film directed by Krishnakumar Ramakumar. It stars R Madhavan, who portrays the life of GD Naidu, also known as the "Edison of India." The film explores his journey from Coimbatore to his acclaimed work in machines, transport, and education.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
This is a Telugu musical drama series. The story follows Balu, the gifted grandson and musical heir to the legendary Carnatic maestro, Shastri Garu, played by Prakash Raj. He tries to protect a century of family heritage while dealing with old rivalries, hidden secrets, and fractured relationships.
Where to watch: Apple TV
This is an upcoming action-comedy film, written and directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daly. Set during the height of the Cold War, it follows a US Navy pilot who gets trapped behind enemy lines. His only chance to survive is to make an alliance with an eccentric ex-KGB agent. It stars Luis Fernando Becerra Sanchez, Ryan Reynolds, and Kenneth Branagh.
Where to watch: Netflix
The franchise returns with its fourth instalment, following a chaotic treasure hunt in which a group of greedy characters races to find hidden fortunes buried beneath the letter “M”. It stars Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Reteish Deshmukh, Jaaved Jaaferi, and many more.
Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is a Tamil web series that centres around a brilliant young lawyer named Yazhini (played by Yogalakshmi) who struggles with a stammer. She ends up in a gripping, emotional courtroom battle where she must stand against her own father.
Where to watch: SonyLIV
This is a Malayalam psychological crime thriller directed by Kiran Das and written by Shahi Kabir. It focuses on a frustrated police constable who reopens a cursed cold case file to find inspiration for a movie script.